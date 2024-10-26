Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KUTV

    Former FBI agent explains need to find Matthew Johnson's body quicky as weather changes

    By Cristian Sida, KUTV,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Utah weather conditionsMissing personForensic technologyFbi investigationsMissing person casesMatthew Johnson

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    IndigoCave
    15h ago
    Is no one else noticing that they have run the same story about missing man twice now and only changed the dates? Same story same guy missing last spring. Are there any humans running the operations or is it all ai and no one human involved?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Reveal Parents of Wealthy Utah Mom Accused of Killing Veteran Husband Helped Her Cover it Up
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago
    Parents of Utah Woman Arrested for Allegedly Aiding in Cover-Up of Husband’s Murder
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    Walmart To Close All Utah, Nevada And California Stores For 24 Hours: Here’s Why
    foxsportsutahradio.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    12 Reasons Why You Should Never Ever Consider Moving to Utah
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    BYU Had One Of The Craziest Fake Field Goal Attempts Ever
    The Spun2 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    What Kyle Whittingham said about pulling Isaac Wilson vs. Houston
    Utah Utes On SI1 day ago
    Young Paraglider Dies After Crashing Near Willard Peak in Utah
    Adventure On SI1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Child-abusing mommy blogger Ruby Franke's daughter warns parents about posting kids' pictures online
    Fox News1 day ago
    Parents of Woman Accused of Killing Military Husband After He Allegedly Discovered Affair Also Arrested
    TooFab3 days ago
    Micah Bernard has cryptic response on why Utes have fallen apart
    Utah Utes On SI1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Jazz struggle in scecond straight loss, overpowered by Warriors 127-86
    KUTV2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Ranking Reveals Best Sandwich in Every State: Utah's Fried Chicken Delight
    Golden Gate Media1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy