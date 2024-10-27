Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 9News

    Aurora mayor, police chief push back on Trump's gang takeover claims at town hall

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Mayor Mike CoffmanDonald TrumpIllegal immigration debateMike CoffmanTodd ChamberlainTrump

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    MAGA is American mainstream
    22h ago
    They are lying. We have a huge problem.
    BabyB
    22h ago
    When he win you won’t have a choice
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Widely shared video shows political Halloween display destroyed by passerby in Denver neighborhood
    FOX31 Denver1 day ago
    Man who helped family with home installation returned to their house several days later wearing a mask, only to hit little girl in the head, causing her to lose consciousness, before he tried to abduct the child; charged
    Shreveport Magazine2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    A dad’s mysterious disappearance captivated a small Colorado town. Twenty-five years later, cops have made a major breakthrough
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Stolen Ballots Were Cast and Counted in Colorado, Cannot Be Removed: Election Officials
    Latin Times3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy