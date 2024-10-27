Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    College football scores, rankings, highlights: No. 3 Penn State, No. 6 Miami handle unranked foes

    By Will Backus,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Penn StateCollege football rankingsBig Ten showdownCollege SportsCollege footballAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    College football odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 9, 2024: Proven computer backs Penn State, Michigan
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Texas A&M vaults into top 10 as LSU plummets in college football rankings
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    WATCH: Fight breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players as Wolverines kneel to seal rivalry win
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    College Football Program Blows 28-Point Lead in Shocking Week 9 Loss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Eagles' Jalen Hurts makes NFL history vs. Bengals in a game where he completed a pass wearing different cleats
    CBS Sports18 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC5 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Cowboys' Dalvin Cook is 'ready,' will make Dallas debut against 49ers in Week 8, per report
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Off roster due to arm fatigue
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Chet Holmgren, Thunder out to continue strong start vs. Hawks
    CBS Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy