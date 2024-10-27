Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAFB.com

    Early voting deadline quickly approaching

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Voting deadlineElection DayEarly votingVoting RightsVoting locationsBaton Rouge

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    75 people in 13 states sickened by E. coli linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders as outbreak expands, CDC says
    WAFB.com2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria16 hours ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Gumbo seasoning and file powder
    WAFB.com2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne10 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy