Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAAL-TV

    Yamamoto shuts down Yankees, Freeman homers again as Dodgers win 4-2 for 2-0 World Series lead

    By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Dodgers vs YankeesNew York YankeesWorld SeriesPostseason pitchingBaseball recordsYoshinobu Yamamoto

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Yankees-Dodgers is MLB’s marketing Dream Series
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Researchers say an AI-powered transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy