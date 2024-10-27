WISN
17-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee, 20-year-old arrested
By Sam Schmitz,1 days ago
By Sam Schmitz,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchMilwaukee crimeMilwaukee police departmentJuvenile violenceViolent crimePolice investigationCrime Stoppers
Comments / 10
Add a Comment
Johnny Hamcheck
15h ago
I Have Risen
20h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post6 days ago
jackandkitty.com2 days ago
Mississippi News Group27 days ago
Mississippi News Group16 days ago
Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
Law & Crime3 days ago
familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
Greyson F3 days ago
Dianna Carney6 days ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
WBBM News Radio 1 day ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
capitalbnews.org2 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
Man became upset after observing how the worker was making his food order, believing it was prepared unsanitarily, only to shoot the store owner since ‘he became loud with the shooter and said he would do something to him’
Chattanooga Daily News2 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.