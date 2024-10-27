Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News

    Yamamoto shuts down Yankees, Freeman homers again as Dodgers win 4-2 for 2-0 World Series lead

    By RONALD BLUM,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Dodgers vs YankeesNew York YankeesWorld SeriesPostseason pitchingOhtani'S injuryYoshinobu Yamamoto

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The world is watching and Japan is visiting when Ohtani's Dodgers face the Yankees in Los Angeles
    Boston 25 News2 days ago
    Once a kid in Dodger Stadium's seats, Giancarlo Stanton delivers again in LA, now at World Series
    Boston 25 News2 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani set to play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series following shoulder injury
    Boston 25 News15 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Aaron Boone defends using Cortes in World Series opener, regrets not sticking with Weaver longer
    Boston 25 News1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Browns QB Deshaun Watson has surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon. Team expects full recovery
    Boston 25 News2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
    Boston 25 News22 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Zheng Qinwen defeats wild card Sofia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth
    Boston 25 News1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Mahomes passes for 262 yards and 2 TDs, Chiefs beat Raiders 27-20 to improve to 7-0
    Boston 25 News15 hours ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Lionel Messi's every move shown on TikTok during his winning Inter Miami playoff debut
    Boston 25 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy