Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • cleveland19.com

    WATCH: Suspects steal construction equipment from Akron community center before new building opens

    By Michelle Nicks,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Construction equipment theftProperty crimeAkron police departmentCaught on cameraAkron crime rateAkron police

    Comments / 15

    Add a Comment
    ifyouonlyknew69
    14h ago
    Part of their sentencing should be having to complete volunteer hours at the very community center that they stole from…😩😩😩
    nutcase
    15h ago
    captain mike u suck
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Akron police investigate East Akron shooting that left one dead
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily22 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    1 dead, 2 injured in Akron shooting at Halloween party on Paris Avenue
    Akron Beacon Journal23 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    This Tiny But Mighty State Park In Ohio Is Too Beautiful To Keep Secret
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Georgia Woman Sentenced to 12 Years for $30M COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    A new restaurant has opened in Shaker Heights, Ohio
    Isla Chiu23 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Akron-area high school football OHSAA playoff qualifiers, first-round schedule
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy