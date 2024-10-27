cleveland19.com
WATCH: Suspects steal construction equipment from Akron community center before new building opens
By Michelle Nicks,1 days ago
By Michelle Nicks,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchConstruction equipment theftProperty crimeAkron police departmentCaught on cameraAkron crime rateAkron police
Comments / 15
Add a Comment
ifyouonlyknew69
14h ago
nutcase
15h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
The US Sun2 days ago
Mississippi News Group16 days ago
Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
Alamogordo Conservative Daily22 hours ago
Mississippi News Group27 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal23 hours ago
The HD Post23 days ago
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Dianna Carney6 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Isla Chiu23 hours ago
The HD Post12 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
The HD Post27 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
David Heitz15 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.