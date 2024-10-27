Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRON4

    California kicks off early in-person voting

    By Jack Molmud,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Early in-person votingCalifornia electionsVoter turnoutVoter fraud concernsSanta Clara CountyVoting process

    Comments / 21

    Add a Comment
    LOGICAL WOMEN FOR TRUMP
    17h ago
    NOBODY EVEN VOTED FOR KAMALA. SHE WAS HANDED THE ELECTION, AND NOW SHE IS ASKING US A PROMOTION FOR HER OWN WEALTH WHILE SHE PUTS THE NAIL IN OUR COUNTRIES COFFIN!!
    Bring Balance back to California
    22h ago
    Like Biden, she has created no companies, hired no employees and met no payroll. We should turn the largest business in the world over to her?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Harris ripped by Trump campaign after Beyoncé doesn't perform at packed rally: 'They lied to build a crowd'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Why Are People Being Asked To Put Bowls Of Salt In Their Windows This Winter?
    goodnewsplanet.com2 days ago
    What happened to the Menendez brothers’ money?
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
    Markets Insider1 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Major grocery chain recalls popular food item due to contamination: Do not eat, return ASAP
    MassLive.com3 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily22 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    'Oof': Trump rallygoers reportedly 'streaming for the exits' while he was 'still speaking'
    Raw Story12 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across California Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    KFI AM 6403 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Hyundai RN24 shows potential route for high-performance EVs
    KRON42 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post8 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy