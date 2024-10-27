Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Click2Houston.com

    Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray puts focus on daughter’s case, migrant crime at Trump rally in Austin

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Jocelyn NungarayMigrant crimeDonald TrumpAlexis NungarayTrump ralliesHouston dynamo

    Comments / 13

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    20h ago
    Why haven’t Abbott done anything about crime of immigrants.he’s to busy trying to 🚎 bus them out of state
    Vicky Rocamontes
    1d ago
    It would be naive of you to suggest the Biden-Harris Administration couldn't stop illegal immigration. Especially, after the actions of their predecessor. Kat Akers, your victim shaming is appalling. The families who have lost love ones will never be the same. Thanks to the corruption and incompetence of Joe Biden and his so called Border Czar, Kamala Harris.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Donald Trump Feuds With Beyoncé in ‘Unhinged’ Rally Speech
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    ‘She wants to be me so bad’: Amber Rose just accused Beyonce of stealing because 2024 is not done being insane
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily22 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    North Texas indigenous community reacts to Biden's Apology
    CBS DFW2 days ago
    Alex Bregman Will NOT Re-Sign with the Houston Astros
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Brazil reaches a $23 billion settlement with mining firms over a 2015 environmental disaster
    Click2Houston.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post8 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects
    Click2Houston.com1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, dies at 84
    Click2Houston.com2 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy