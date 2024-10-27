Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Beau Pribula helps No. 3 Penn State overcome loss of Allar in 28-13 victory over Wisconsin

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Penn StateBeau PribulaCollege footballPenn State comebackCollege SportsAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, spread: 2024 college football picks, Week 9 bets by proven model
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    WATCH: Fight breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players as Wolverines kneel to seal rivalry win
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Texas A&M vaults into top 10 as LSU plummets in college football rankings
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Dodgers' Evan Phillips: Off roster due to arm fatigue
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Warriors make NBA history with two blowout victories to begin season, and the way they've done it is notable
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Chet Holmgren, Thunder out to continue strong start vs. Hawks
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Yankees' Aaron Boone has two-word answer to idea of moving struggling Aaron Judge down in World Series lineup
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers star expected back in World Series lineup for Game 3 after shoulder scare
    CBS Sports19 hours ago
    Denver may ease needle exchange restrictions near schools and day cares
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy