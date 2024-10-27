Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHAS 11

    Man with Kentucky ties wanted for first-degree murder in Tennessee

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Wanted fugitiveMurder investigationPolice chaseIdentity theftViolent crimeNationwide manhunt

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Michelle Lynn Schwartz Zipper
    21h ago
    I just found his fb page.
    Rashon Crowe
    1d ago
    So sad
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tennessee Medical Student Allegedly Shot & Killed By Ex-Boyfriend During Cancer Charity Walk
    theshaderoom.com1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on this day
    AL.com3 days ago
    Country music singer battling cancer at 33 gives major update
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    State senator dies following freak lawn mower accident
    Fox News3 days ago
    Hurricane Kristy is upgraded to Category 3 as experts reveal chance of US being hit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Kentucky basketball is once against being disrespected by CBS Sports
    Kentucky Wildcats On SI2 days ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group29 days ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star8 days ago
    Farmer Hog-Tied Two Trespassers to ATV, Drove Them to Police Station Only to End Up In Handcuffs: 'They Were Frightened to Death'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Prosecutors reveal evidence in brutal killing linked to prominent Kentucky dentist and son
    NBC News3 days ago
    Former Kentucky star shines for Arkansas Razorbacks
    Kentucky Wildcats On SI1 day ago
    Haitian migrants overwhelming small Indiana town: ‘It’s just overrun’
    Fox News3 days ago
    Kentucky Mom Claims Social Media Manipulated Her Into Killing Kids
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Woman attacks partner after he brought her Smirnoff Vodka an sushi
    Lootpress5 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after six days in mountains
    BBC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy