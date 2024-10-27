Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Eagles finally score in first quarter, Jared Goff continues historic efficiency

    By Garrett Podell,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Nfl week 8 predictionsNfl record breakingAmerican footballNfl weekCbs sports NFLJared Goff'S performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Cowboys' Dalvin Cook is 'ready,' will make Dallas debut against 49ers in Week 8, per report
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Self-learning AI shares NFL against the spread, over-under, money-line picks for every Week 8, 2024 game
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    NFL determines that Chris Godwin's season-ending injury came on a hip-drop tackle; Roquan Smith faces fine
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Practices, may be game-time call
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    WATCH: Fight breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players as Wolverines kneel to seal rivalry win
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Chet Holmgren, Thunder out to continue strong start vs. Hawks
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Warriors make NBA history with two blowout victories to begin season, and the way they've done it is notable
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Texas A&M vaults into top 10 as LSU plummets in college football rankings
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani injury: Dodgers star helped off field in World Series Game 2 after awkward slide
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    UFC 308 results, highlights: Khamzat Chimaev rolls through Robert Whittaker with ease, calls for title shot
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Aaron Judge's offensive struggles continue in Game 2 and the Yankees' World Series hopes could hinge on him
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy