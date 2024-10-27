Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NOLA.com

    A Texas A&M lineman got into a pre-game scuffle, headbutted LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier in game

    By RASHAD MILLIGAN,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Texas A&MGarrett NussmeierCollege footballCollege SportsAmerican footballPlayer conduct

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Saints' Nathan Shepherd, Chargers lineman got into it after questionable hit on Justin Herbert
    NOLA.com16 hours ago
    Saints coach Dennis Allen explained why he turned to QB Jake Haener late vs the Chargers
    NOLA.com12 hours ago
    Gracie Abrams thanks 'magical' New Orleans after small snafu on Night 2 of The Eras Tour
    NOLA.com1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    These tiny insects have been tearing up Louisiana trees. Homeowners may also be at risk.
    NOLA.com2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    5 things: What to know about Georgia’s new election measures
    The Current GA20 days ago
    A big anniversary for Taylor Swift is happening on the first weekend of the New Orleans shows
    NOLA.com2 days ago
    Saints at Chargers: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium
    NOLA.com2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Chargers hand Saints their 6th straight loss; longest losing skid since 2005 Katrina season
    NOLA.com15 hours ago
    Pelicans look sluggish in rematch against Trail Blazers, suffer first loss of season
    NOLA.com16 hours ago
    Taylor Swift's moving platform stops working on last night of the New Orleans Eras Tour shows
    NOLA.com9 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA24 days ago
    BetMGM bonus code NOLA250: Bet $10, Get $250 NFL promo
    NOLA.com18 hours ago
    If you're a Saints fan and a Swiftie, you know this season has been like a Taylor Swift song
    NOLA.com2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    The Suicide of Former Child Star Jon Paul Steuer ('Grace Under Fire'/'Star Trek'): Six Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy