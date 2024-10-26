Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wtxl.com

    Above average temperatures continue through the rest of October with dry weather

    By Riley Winch,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Dry weather forecastRecord highsWeather predictionsRain chancesWeatherTallahassee

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    What To Expect At Six Flag New England's 2024 Fright Fest
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz5 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Five Alameda Fall Favorites
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker15 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy