Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTOP

    Houser throws 5 TDs, East Carolina has big offensive day in 56-34 win over Temple

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    East CarolinaTemple owls footballCollege football scoresEast Carolina footballCollege SportsCollege football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 Releases $200 Bonus for MNF, More Sports
    WTOP3 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy