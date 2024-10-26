Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFMZ-TV Online

    Police investigate shooting near college football game in Allentown

    By 69 News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Allentown crime ratePolice investigationViolent crimeAllentown police departmentPublic safety concernsGun control debate

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Susan Hilbert
    1d ago
    So is this all we know??? That is not unusual in Allentown....You know when we had the Morning Call in Allentown...we had real news and not fake news like what we get on the internet at times. The newspaper wouldn't be afraid to show faces and names to the photos ....seems like we tend to protect the guilty now a days.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Fraudulent voter registrations seized in Pennsylvania
    The Center Square3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Burning bush sales banned in Pa. in 2025, and a rare bear story | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
    LehighValleyLive.com2 days ago
    Create a thrilling entrance
    WFMZ-TV Online5 hours ago
    Labor groups endorse Senator Bob Casey, McCormick backed by police and fire unions
    WFMZ-TV Online2 days ago
    200 Teens Invade Hayride And Turns It Into Massive Brawl
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Victory ‘runs through Pennsylvania’: Harris
    Washington Examiner1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: In battleground Pennsylvania, exhausted Allentown voters see this candidate surging
    Fox News3 days ago
    Holden Trent, Philadelphia Union goalie, dead at 25
    New York Post2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy