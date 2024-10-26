WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate shooting near college football game in Allentown
By 69 News,2 days ago
By 69 News,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchAllentown crime ratePolice investigationViolent crimeAllentown police departmentPublic safety concernsGun control debate
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Susan Hilbert
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Mississippi News Group3 days ago
The Center Square3 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
Mississippi News Group12 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com2 days ago
WFMZ-TV Online5 hours ago
WFMZ-TV Online2 days ago
Wide Open Country2 days ago
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
Washington Examiner1 day ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Fox News3 days ago
New York Post2 days ago
David Heitz15 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
David Heitz6 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Jacksonville Today25 days ago
David Heitz15 days ago
Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.