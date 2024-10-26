Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • East Idaho News

    60-year-old pedestrian killed by semi-truck trailer

    By EastIdahoNews.com Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjF7f_0wNdukP900
    An Idaho State Police trooper responds at the scene of a collision. | Courtesy Idaho State Police

    The following includes an Idaho State Police news release.

    RUPERT — A 60-year-old pedestrian died in a fatal collision when he was struck by a 2024 Volvo semi-truck trailer on State Highway 25 in Rupert on Friday.

    The semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from Burley, was pulling two trailers.

    The semi-truck swerved to avoid the pedestrian at 11:02 a.m. while traveling westbound at milepost 52.

    However, the pedestrian was hit by the second trailer and succumbed to his injuries afterward.

    The driver of the Volvo was wearing a seat belt.

    The westbound lanes of State Highway 25 were blocked for approximately two hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

    The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

    The post 60-year-old pedestrian killed by semi-truck trailer appeared first on East Idaho News .

    Related Search

    Truck collisionsPedestrian accidentsRoad safetyTraffic law enforcementIdaho State policeEast Idaho news

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Mother Leilani Simon found guilty of murdering her 20-month-old son
    East Idaho News4 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Thousands of sandhill cranes flocking to Idaho in great migration south
    East Idaho News2 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Fraudsters scam famed London cheese company out of $390,000 of cheddar
    East Idaho News3 hours ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy