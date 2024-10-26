Bloody Elbow
Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovksi face off in the cage, signaling potential rematch after ‘El Matador’ destroys Max Holloway at UFC 308
By James Sweetnam,2 days ago
By James Sweetnam,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchIlia TopuriaMax HollowayUfc 308 highlightsIlia Topuria'S performancePotential rematchMagomed Ankalaev
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fan favorite UFC heavyweight appears to injure himself while being introduced for UFC 308 fight and is stopped after two-year absence
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Former UFC champion suffers devastating knee injury as he is handed his third loss in a row at UFC 308
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Conor McGregor places ‘absolutely colossal’ bet worth $17million on upset knockouts in the two biggest UFC 308 fights
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Fans ask ‘what did we just witness?’ after stunning never-before-seen double spinning back fist knockout at UFC 308
The US Sun2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
‘I see him like a movie star’… Ilia Topuria’s coach doubts Conor McGregor will face UFC featherweight champion
Bloody Elbow8 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Ilia Topuria claims Max Holloway is ‘very nervous’ and ‘struggling’ with the pressure after he kept silent during intense UFC 308 face-off
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
Max Holloway reveals plan for UFC comeback, names ‘The Diamond’ as potential return opponent after brutal KO loss to Ilia Topuria
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
MMA Knockout On SI2 days ago
Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
MMA Fighting2 days ago
CBS Sports2 days ago
‘Sydney or Madrid’… Alexander Volkanovski admits Ilia Topuria ‘deserves’ UFC Spain homecoming after scoring brutal KO at UFC 308
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Bloody Elbow8 hours ago
Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
The HD Post5 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune20 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Bloody Elbow5 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0