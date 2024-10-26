Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTVZ

    Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 2:47PM PDT until October 27 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

    By National Weather Service,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Lake CountyNws MedfordWind advisoryOutdoor object securityHoliday decorationsHigh-Profile vehicles

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Iowa resident dies of rare Lassa fever, officials say
    KTVZlast hour
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite during days lost in Australia’s Snowy Mountains
    KTVZ18 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    US airlines are required to refund you for a canceled flight automatically
    KTVZ4 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post12 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post26 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Laid off Big Lots employees are invited to visit job center for help
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    What To Expect At Six Flag New England's 2024 Fright Fest
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Five Alameda Fall Favorites
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy