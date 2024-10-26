Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRDW-TV

    All S.C. voters will see this yes-or-no question on their ballots in election

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Election processVoting RightsVoter turnoutPolitical partiesWhite HouseBallots

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Irene Williams
    12h ago
    it would have been nice if SC election board told us about these questions way ahead of time.
    "TRUMP"... NOT A "TRAMP"!
    1d ago
    JUST SAY..."NO"...
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nevada voters reveal their prediction for which presidential candidate will win 'very close race'
    Fox News4 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben2 days ago
    Shocking South Carolina Shoot-Out! Drug Deal Goes Bad in Burger King Parking Lot
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    People Are Moving To South Carolina In Droves But Which States Are They Coming From
    country1037fm.com3 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Delta sues Crowdstrike over massive IT outage in July
    WRDW-TV2 days ago
    HBCU homecoming blowout: South Carolina State sends message
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s notorious $1M family home undergoing major renovations by new owner: ‘Completely different’
    New York Post4 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    A North Carolina Man Thought It Was His Lucky Day When He Found $20 on the Ground. Then He Used It to Buy a Lottery Ticket
    Latin Times11 hours ago
    She woke up to a mysterious letter from her husband. Now it's going viral.
    TODAY.com3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Georgia farmers say they're fighting for survival against cheap imports
    WRDW-TV1 day ago
    S.C. condemned man's lawyers fight to stop planned execution
    WRDW-TV2 hours ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post12 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy