Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAFF

    Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Albertville

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Pedestrian safetyPedestrian crossing signsTraffic accidentsVehicle speed limitsRoad safety measuresCar accident

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang flap: Jurinsky not stoking fear with promise to release videos, she says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy