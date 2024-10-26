Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wellsboro Gazette

    Lycoming voting office swamped with mail-in ballots

    By Laura Ulrich,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Mail-In ballotsElection processingVoter servicesLycoming countyElection Day preparationsOffice of voter services

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Opinion: Denver mayor moves needle on homelessness, emphasis on mental health, drug treatment needed
    David Heitz4 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz3 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy