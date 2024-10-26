Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAAL-TV

    Slightly warmer and breezy for Sunday

    By Aidan Cera KAALTV,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Weekend weatherWeather forecastTemperature predictionsClimate trendsOutdoor activitiesPotentstream Ellen DeGeneres

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Unsettled weather arrives for Wednesday
    KAAL-TV1 day ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Horror as female diver is sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater by ferocious current
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed
    KAAL-TV1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Baby Swiftie on board: She saw Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ twice... during two separate pregnancies
    NBC News5 days ago
    6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: Trick-or-treating safety
    KAAL-TV7 hours ago
    Fact Check: Claim Photo Shows Trump Using 'Toe Pads' To Stop Himself Falling Over Is Unfounded
    Snopes5 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends next weekend. This is how to prepare for the potential health effects
    KAAL-TV1 day ago
    The world's most accurate economist predicts the election outcome and its potential shock impact on the 10-year Treasury
    Markets Insider2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    MN, IA congress members question USDA oversight in Charles City chicken plant failure; all Pure Prairie IA birds ‘depopulated’
    KAAL-TV5 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Trump Fully Loses His Grip on Reality in Wild, Rambling Speech
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Researchers say an AI-powered transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said
    KAAL-TV2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy