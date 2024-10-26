Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wvtm13.com

    Homicide investigation in Columbiana, person of interest in custody

    By Shannon Delcambre,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Homicide investigationPerson of interestCriminal chargesPolice proceduresColumbiana police departmentVictim'S family

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Missouri Needs To Be Kicked Out of the SEC for Its Mascot Dancing With Alabama's During 'Dixieland Delight' While Mizzou Trailed 27-0
    barstoolsports.com1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Alabama fans said the same thing after Kalen DeBoer chewed out his player
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    How to watch: Alabama and Missouri square off as they fight for their playoff lives
    wvtm13.com2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena5 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy