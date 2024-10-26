Open in App
    Georgia GOP secretary of state reports audit found 20 noncitizens registered to vote out of 8.2M

    By Norhasnima Dimacaling,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 63

    Add a Comment
    Anthony Garrett
    15h ago
    What a taxpayer funded "joke"! 20 people! Really ? A Kemp/ Raspenburger boondoggle to appease Trump
    SchutzStaffel
    21h ago
    "If voting mattered they wouldn't let us do it" Mark Twain
