Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KARE

    Man fatally shot in Minneapolis Saturday

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Police investigationGun violenceViolent crimeMinneapolis crimePublic safetyCommunity response

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Giovanni Chellino
    1d ago
    A persons absence makes their presence valuable
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved Minnesota Eatery Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State
    101.3 KDWB3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Saturday Morning News Headlines | Oct. 26
    KARE2 days ago
    Deadly Shooting Spree Rocks Minnesota: Suspect Leaves Trail of Violence Across State
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Father, son lost while hunting in northern Minnesota
    CBS Minnesota8 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Farmer Hog-Tied Two Trespassers to ATV, Drove Them to Police Station Only to End Up In Handcuffs: 'They Were Frightened to Death'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Tracking the hours before a young woman became a murder victim
    CBS News2 days ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across Minnesota Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    101.3 KDWB4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Minnesota Man Bragged on Social Media About Driving Twice the Speed Limit Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Shooting near east St. Paul bar leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
    CBS Minnesota4 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Minnesota Celebrity Chef Arrested at Spirit Halloween
    Minnesota Now3 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy