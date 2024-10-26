Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 411mania.com

    Angel Mortal Jr. Announces He’s Giving Up La Parka Negra Character

    By Joseph Lee,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Wrestling masksCharacter transitionsCombat

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Masha Slamovich Dethrones Jordynne Grace, Becomes Knockouts Champion at TNA Bound for Glory
    411mania.com1 day ago
    WWE News: The Rock Sends Message To 2024 Kona Ironman Team, Top 10 Attacks On Legends
    411mania.com1 day ago
    Bo Dallas Comments on 2K Paying Tribute To His Brother With WWE 2K24 Wyatt Edition
    411mania.com6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Chris Jericho Recalls Learning From Vince McMahon, Says Netflix Docuseries Was ‘Interesting’
    411mania.com2 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Shawn Michaels on How Match With Mankind Helped Show A Different Side of Him
    411mania.com5 hours ago
    Fallon Henley Wins Women’s North American Title At NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria Takes Out Fatal Influence
    411mania.com23 hours ago
    Eric Bischoff Explains Why Vince Russo’s WCW Booking Didn’t Make Sense
    411mania.com2 days ago
    El Hijo Del Vikingo Reportedly Injured At TNA Impact Tapings
    411mania.com1 day ago
    Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, Reported Sellout, and Off-Air Segments
    411mania.com2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    WWE Superstars: The Boogeyman Scares Superstars, Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase Hype Video, More SmackDown Highlights
    411mania.com1 day ago
    TNA News: Live Edition of Impact Announced, TNA Genesis PPV Returning, More
    411mania.com1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Note on MJF’s Masseuse From AEW Dynamite
    411mania.com2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    ASE Wrestling To Crown First Champion At One Year Anniversary Show
    411mania.comlast hour
    Trick Williams Retains NXT Title At Halloween Havoc, Ridge Holland & Bully Ray Get Involved Post-Match
    411mania.com22 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Scott D’Amore Explains What TNA Got Out of Relationship With AEW
    411mania.com10 hours ago
    Arn Anderson Recalls Agenting Infamous Goldberg vs. William Regal Match In WCW
    411mania.com13 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    411’s UFC 308 Report: Topuria KOs Holloway
    411mania.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy