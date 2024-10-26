Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wtoc.com

    Last surviving member of the Savannah “Original Nine” celebrates 100th birthday

    By Summer Swanson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Montford point MarinesSouth CarolinaSavannah policeJohn A. whiteNorth CarolinaSavannah police department

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Joseph Howard
    11h ago
    Semper Fi,Happy Birthday Mr. White. I remember when you took care of West Broad St. 1960s
    Pauline Bryant
    1d ago
    Happy Birthday Blessings, Sr and thank you.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Georgia woman found guilty of murder after her toddler’s remains found at landfill
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution3 days ago
    People Are Moving To South Carolina In Droves But Which States Are They Coming From
    country1037fm.com3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s notorious $1M family home undergoing major renovations by new owner: ‘Completely different’
    New York Post3 days ago
    HBCU homecoming blowout: South Carolina State sends message
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    2009 Stolen Vehicle Found Submerged in Barnett Reservoir
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne7 days ago
    Black men in Georgia, Kamala Harris wants your vote
    AFP2 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy