Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    'Take Our Lives Seriously,' Michelle Obama Pleads As She Rallies For Kamala Harris In Michigan

    By Darlene Superville, Aamer MadhaniChris Megerian,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Michelle ObamaKamala HarrisObama'S political influenceFirst female presidentKamala Harris campaignHillary Clinton

    Comments / 55

    Add a Comment
    Holly Hall
    1d ago
    They need to get out!!
    Sherrie Lindsey
    1d ago
    How away Moochelle!!!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Fact Check: Fake Photo Shows Harris in McDonald's Uniform
    Snopes2 days ago
    Beyoncé's Mom, Tina Knowles, Trolls Trump With Mic-Drop Moment At Harris Rally
    HuffPost2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Bad Bunny Shares Harris Call To Puerto Ricans As Trump Guest Slams ‘Island Of Garbage’
    HuffPost23 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tucker Carlson Claims The Insurrection Was 'Unarmed.' That’s Obviously False.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Nick Bosa's Donald Trump Stunt Ticks Off NFL Fans
    HuffPost13 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Trump Comments On Harris 'Dance Party With Beyoncé'
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Anthony Scaramucci Spills On Why John Kelly Had To Push Back 'A Lot' Against Trump
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Trump Said He Brought Supplies To Storm Ravaged Georgia. There’s No Evidence He Did.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Michelle Obama: 'We are more than baby-making vessels'
    DPA1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    ‘She Said That?’ Stunned Trump Can’t Believe Harris Response to Town Hall Question
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Michelle Obama Twists Trump’s ‘Stable Genius’ Line For Harris
    HuffPost2 days ago
    I Had An Abortion — And Didn't Realize It Until Several Weeks Later
    HuffPost11 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Marla Maples Jumps to Defend Ex-Husband Trump After Harris Connects Him to Hitler: ‘This is My Daughter’s Father’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Family of Marine murdered in Mexico moved by Trump meeting: ‘Tear in his eye’
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Trump Is Spreading Another Big Election Lie
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Melania Trump Makes Rare Appearance At Trump Rally
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy