Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mysuncoast.com

    Motorcycle loses control leads to serious injuries in Sarasota County

    By Angel Alvarez,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Sarasota countyMotorcycle crashFlorida highway patrolTraffic accidentsMotorcycle safetySarasota Co.

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Desiree Doyle
    1d ago
    prayers and love 🙏❤️
    IUHNFG
    1d ago
    CRIMINALIZE MOTORCYCLES NOW!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Several Sarasota County beaches re-opening this weekend
    Mysuncoast.com4 days ago
    Floridians Will Soon Be Able To Apply For Lost Food Assistance (One Month Of Benefits) After Storms
    L. Cane3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com9 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Volcanic ash from Mexican volcano spotted over Florida
    Fox Weather1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Video shows startling moment man harasses wild alligator: 'Man films himself committing a crime'
    thecooldown.com1 day ago
    Florida Shih Tzu Needs Stable, Loving Home After Owner Had Too Many Dogs To Properly Care For Her
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Florida Loses Another Iconic Restaurant After 30 Years, Leaving Only One in the Area
    Akeena1 day ago
    Search intensifies in Oregon for fugitive charged with luring child and escaped capture across multiple states
    Fox News2 days ago
    Mom claims she believed her 10-year-old child could provide care for her two younger siblings while she was not home for several days after she flew to a different state to support a friend undergoing Iiposuction surgery; convicted
    Shreveport Magazine3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Gulf Islands Ferry Service to Resume for Island Workers; Residents
    Mysuncoast.comlast hour
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN5 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena1 day ago
    Florida deputies arrest dozens of illegal immigrants allegedly caught looting from Hurricane Milton victims
    Fox News1 day ago
    Florida Outback Steakhouse Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    12 Strange (But True) Laws You’ll Only Hear About in Florida
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy