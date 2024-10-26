goal.com
Gary Lineker already has 'ready-made replacement' as Match of the Day host's future at BBC remains unclear
By Jamie Spencer,2 days ago
By Jamie Spencer,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchGary LinekerBbc match of the dayMark Lawrenson'S predictionsGary Lineker'S futureSports broadcastingMark Lawrenson
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Utd fans claim Xavi replacing Erik ten Hag is 'inevitable' as ex-Barcelona manager's son is spotted wearing Red Devils kit in family photo
goal.com1 day ago
'Really disappointing' - England boss Sarina Wiegman slams Ballon d'Or scheduling as Lionesses & head coach are forced to miss ceremony due to international duty
goal.com12 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Camilo Díaz3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
Emma Hayes named Women's Coach of the Year at Ballon d'Or ceremony after guiding USWNT to Olympic gold and Chelsea to WSL title
goal.com3 hours ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Vision Pet Care10 days ago
Mason Greenwood given embarrassing 1/10 rating by L'Equipe after nightmare display in Marseille's chastening home defeat to PSG that saw ex-Man Utd man hooked at half-time
goal.com16 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
goal.com16 hours ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern12 days ago
Matt Whittaker15 days ago
Toni Kroos slams Ballon d'Or award and says it has 'no place' in football as former Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Jr snubs ceremony
goal.com3 hours ago
'I didn't like the way he played' - Mason Greenwood torn to shreds by Roberto De Zerbi after early substitution in PSG thrashing with Marseille boss 'expecting a lot more' from ex-Man Utd forward
goal.com16 hours ago
Has Mohafe advised Kaizer Chiefs on how to beat Mamelodi Sundowns? 'You can't match them in terms of possession'
goal.com14 hours ago
Erik ten Hag spotted for the first time since Man Utd sacking as Dutchman tries to hide before returning to Netherlands
goal.com7 hours ago
Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
'Could have waited another week FFS' - Rival fans all say the same thing as Erik ten Hag is FINALLY sacked by Man Utd after historically bad start to 2024-25 season
goal.com11 hours ago
Man Utd link-up in Saudi Arabia? Cristiano Ronaldo 'invites' Paul Pogba to join him at Al-Nassr with Juventus career all but over despite doping ban reduction
goal.com13 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0