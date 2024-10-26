Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KCTV 5

    $9 million in project funds meant to soften impact of Kansas’ drought

    By Sarah Motter,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Drought mitigationInflation reduction actWater ResourcesWater ConservationSunflower stateLaura Kelly

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    /HIM
    1d ago
    That sounds a lot like a band-aid compared to an actual solution, but I guess time will tell.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kansas to play Indiana in 2027 Las Vegas neutral site matchup
    KCTV 55 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena5 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    15 and the Mahomies: Boys & Girls Clubhouse renamed
    KCTV 57 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Top Honors: Salvador Perez ‘2024 Roberto Clemente Award’ recipient
    KCTV 511 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Borough fires employee; mum on details
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy