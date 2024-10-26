WYFF4.com
A distressed hiker's 911 call leads to a homicide investigation, deputies say
By Zach Rainey,2 days ago
By Zach Rainey,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchTennessee crime newsHomicide investigationStolen identificationViolent crimeCriminal investigationMonroe County
Comments / 6
Add a Comment
843Live
10h ago
Louie
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Law & Crime3 days ago
The Mirror US7 days ago
American Songwriter6 days ago
Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
Latin Times3 days ago
Distractify4 days ago
Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
The US Sun2 days ago
Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
Angry Ben2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
Texas’ most wanted fugitive, 17, accused of killing Sonic manager in argument over fake money, is arrested 3 months after murder
New York Post4 days ago
Inquisitr.com8 hours ago
DoYouRemember?5 days ago
TheDailyBeast4 days ago
Parade8 days ago
Daily Mail5 days ago
happywhisker.com3 days ago
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times3 days ago
Teenage Walmart Employee Was Found Dead in Store Walk-in Oven by Her Mom, Who Also Worked There: Fundraiser
People3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
Martha Stewart's Prison Nightmare: Lifestyle Guru Reveals She Was 'Forced into Solitary Confinement and Deprived of Food and Water for 24 Hours'
RadarOnline4 days ago
Fox News13 days ago
The Center Square3 days ago
Us Weekly5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Cleveland.com4 days ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
happywhisker.com3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.