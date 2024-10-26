Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRDW-TV

    All S.C. voters will see this yes-or-no question on their ballots in election

    By Mary Green,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    South Carolina electionsConstitutional referendumVoter qualificationsSouth CarolinaEarly voting recordsS.C. state house

    Comments / 119

    Add a Comment
    Bruce Burris
    13h ago
    Robert Smalls was a bum.Hurt the cause and my ancestors were killed.
    Chowur
    21h ago
    I found this explanation If the constitution says 'only' citizens can vote, that means that sub-sets of citizens could be excluded – like citizens that don't have documents to prove their citizenship. If the constitution says "every" citizen, it means that it's a guarantee.” – If you are so stupid that you can keep your documents to prove you are a citizen, then you are too stupid to vote.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    RNC calls on Democratic North Carolina county officials to expand voting hours and sites after Helene
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    South Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS7 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben2 days ago
    People Are Moving To South Carolina In Droves But Which States Are They Coming From
    country1037fm.com3 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent7 days ago
    Judge rules nearly 2,000 teenage South Carolina voters won’t be added to voter rolls
    Washington Examiner2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square3 days ago
    Delta sues Crowdstrike over massive IT outage in July
    WRDW-TV2 days ago
    Couple Visits A Remote Cabin In Georgia And Finds Someone In Need Of Rescue Living There
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    These 8 States Are About To Get a Wawa: Is One Coming to You?
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    5 Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina: You HAVE to Try!
    eastcoasttraveller.com1 day ago
    HBCU homecoming blowout: South Carolina State sends message
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN5 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena5 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Loris wins region title after Marlboro County forfeit
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    ‘Inconsolable’ killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now off the table after she was convicted of trying to cash in on her infamy: ‘Derailed it herself’
    New York Post7 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Murdaugh hunting estate buyer says it will look 'completely' different after renovations
    Fox News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy