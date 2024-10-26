Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRDW-TV

    Meet the teen who uncovered S.C. voter registration glitch

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Voter registrationTeen activismVoting RightsElection integrityPolitical participationS.C.

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    22h ago
    Best thing to do is, do it yourself and be sure. Also most 18 year olds don't think this way that's why they are not registered fully. Most kids and young adults never vote or listen to their future. Sad... but alot of things could have changed already.
    Jack Bower
    1d ago
    You have to always be careful in a red state.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post6 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    People Are Moving To South Carolina In Droves But Which States Are They Coming From
    country1037fm.com3 days ago
    Shocking South Carolina Shoot-Out! Drug Deal Goes Bad in Burger King Parking Lot
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Judge rules nearly 2,000 teenage South Carolina voters won’t be added to voter rolls
    Washington Examiner2 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square3 days ago
    North Carolina man finds $20 on ground and uses it to buy winning lottery ticket
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Delta sues Crowdstrike over massive IT outage in July
    WRDW-TV2 days ago
    Couple Visits A Remote Cabin In Georgia And Finds Someone In Need Of Rescue Living There
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    These 8 States Are About To Get a Wawa: Is One Coming to You?
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Prosecutor removed Black jurors, SC man sentenced to die Friday tells US Supreme Court
    The State5 hours ago
    HBCU homecoming blowout: South Carolina State sends message
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    New details on injured deputy, suspect accused of ramming car
    WRDW-TV2 hours ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy