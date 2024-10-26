Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Destructoid

    10 Best classic horror books that still hold up

    By Tiago Manuel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Stephen King's the shiningHorror novel themesMary ShelleyStephen KingStanley KubrickClive Barker

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    10 horror manhua to read for Halloween
    Destructoid2 days ago
    10 best horror movies of 2024
    Destructoid2 days ago
    The Most Spooktacular Marvel Comics Reads for Halloween
    Destructoid8 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    EA FC 25 Bag of Tricks Evolution Guide: Best players to use
    Destructoid2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Alan Wake II The Lake House DLC: All computer passwords
    Destructoid1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Helldivers 2’s Liberty Day celebrations include free old-school armor, weapon, parades, and scheduled dissident executions
    Destructoid2 days ago
    King Legacy Update 7 Patch Notes
    Destructoid2 days ago
    Black Ops 6: How to fix crashing issues in BO6
    Destructoid2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy