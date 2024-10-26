Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 29news.com

    Brief cooling trend

    By Josh Fitzpatrick,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Blue Ridge mountainsWeather updatesFall foliageCooling trendShenandoah ValleyWildfire risk

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy