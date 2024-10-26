Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Sale closed in Annville: $240,000 for a three-bedroom home

    By Real Estate Newswire,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Real estateHome renovationProperty taxesReal estate investmentHistoric propertiesReal estate Newswire

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State
    102.5 WDVE2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena19 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Fraudulent voter registrations seized in Pennsylvania
    The Center Square2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 21 hours ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across Pennsylvania Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    102.5 WDVE3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy