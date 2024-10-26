Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MaxPreps

    Football Recap: Pendleton Heights Takes Down New Castle in a Playoff Battle

    By Team Reports,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Pendleton HeightsFootball playoffsNew castle TrojansPendleton Heights victoryAmerican footballNew castle

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Football Recap: Dorman Takes Down Ranked Gaffney
    MaxPreps2 days ago
    Football Recap: Alliance Piles Up the Points Against Marlington
    MaxPreps1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Football Recap: Pawnee City Wins High-Profile Match Against Red Cloud
    MaxPreps1 day ago
    Soccer Recap: Liberal Falls Short Against Ranked Dodge City
    MaxPreps2 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Football Recap: Stuart Piles Up the Points Against Ansley/Litchfield
    MaxPreps2 days ago
    5A District 3 Top Football Player Performances
    MaxPreps7 hours ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy