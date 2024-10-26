Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HuffPost

    Trump Comments On Harris 'Dance Party With Beyoncé'

    By Liza Hearon,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Trump'S remarksDonald TrumpKamala HarrisBeyoncé controversyMiddle East politicsKamala Harris support

    Comments / 169

    Add a Comment
    Carlos Soto
    1d ago
    life is real to fake real solutions. Kamala is running a celebrity campaign, the middle class working people don't live like celebrities. everything from fake accents to flip flopping backpedaling on issues. the more Kamala tries to put on an act the more it show how unqualified this woman is for the presidency of United states of America. trump 2024
    Donna Merriweather
    1d ago
    This 💩dances like a penguin in his dirty diaper
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris' jaw drops as The View hosts show her SNL skit
    Raw Story19 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Who is ahead in the presidential race, Harris or Trump? Here's what recent polls say
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer11 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times20 days ago
    Black Trump Supporters Lay Into Kamala Harris on MSNBC: ‘We All Know She Isn’t Black!’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Michelle and Barack Obama Had a Deeply Embarrassing Moment at Daughter Malia's Prom Night
    Inquisitr.com9 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News6 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite7 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News5 days ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill2 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story27 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com9 days ago
    New York Post Makes Stunning Reversal On Donald Trump With Endorsement
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All
    HuffPost4 hours ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent5 days ago
    Michelle Obama’s Emphatic Message to Male Voters Left Some Calling for Her in the White House
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Fact Check: Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
    Snopes3 days ago
    Latino community going 'head over heels' for Trump, Goya CEO claims: We're 'fed up with being exploited'
    Fox Business2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Rep. Andy Harris: Storm Damage May Be Cause To Give Trump North Carolina's Electoral Votes
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Spike Lee Tells Black Trump Voters To ‘Get Their Minds Straight’: ‘Some of My Brothers Have Been Drinking That Kool Aid’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Trump doubles down on criticism of Obama: ‘I don’t happen to think he’s a good speaker’
    The Hill1 day ago
    ‘Beauty in Black’ Proves Tyler Perry Must Be Stopped At All Costs
    readysteadycut.com3 days ago
    "Mathis Family Matters" Star Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper Are Married! Get an Exclusive Look at Their Elevated Cabo Wedding's Details
    brides.com3 days ago
    Anderson Cooper has blunt response after being criticised for CNN’s Trump coverage
    the-independent.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy