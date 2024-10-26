Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • pupvine.com

    Shelter Staff Find Note Left By Homeless Man Next To Litter, The Message Is Heartbreaking

    By Mila Kirsten,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Homelessness and petsAnimal rescue storiesPet adoptionAnimal cruelty lawsNorth CarolinaFayetteville

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    ChaoticPhoenix
    14m ago
    My heart hurts for him in losing his friendly stray dog. That had to be hard on him. Dogs give the purest, most unconditional love that exists. I'm glad he was able to save her pups.
    GManic
    7h ago
    We all human.Despite life pitfalls.Never know what the future will bring.so be Kind even in the face of adversity.Bless this man,and everyone in the country.We,are all going thru something. And money dont even protect you anymore.Hell the rich going in the ground ( or jail) faster than the poor lately.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Shelter Staff Were Shocked To See Owner Abandon His Dog With A Note Saying She Should Be Euthanized
    pupvine.com7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post6 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow4 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Dumped Dog Was Left With Only A Bag Of Her Beloved Toys, But Someone Stole Them
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    After Rescuing An Abandoned Dog From The Woods, Woman Devastated To Discover Her Past
    pupvine.comlast hour
    Abandoned Chihuahua Living In A Shelter Wouldn’t Stop Crying At Night Until She Met Her New Special Person
    pupvine.com24 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    75-Pound Dog Traumatized After Being Cruelly Thrown From Owner’s Car On Busy Street
    pupvine.com11 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Texas mom 'intentionally drops' 17-month-old daughter from third-story balcony and 'leaves her to die'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Heartbroken Mama Dog Who Just Gave Birth Begged Her Owners To Unchain Her So That She Could Feed Them
    pupvine.com6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Shocked Couple Hears Mysterious Sounds During Hike, Soon Discovers Surprising Secret By The Creek
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Shy Shelter Dog Was Set To Be Euthanized Because Nobody Wanted To Give Him A Chance
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News1 day ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Coastal North Carolina
    Angry Ben15 hours ago
    Jelly Roll Returns To Twitter To Announce He’s Footing The Food Bill For Everyone In Little Rock Before His Sold Out Show
    Whiskey Riff5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy