    Man charged with punching poll worker

    2 days ago
    Comments / 39

    Curtis Wayne Watson-Brown
    22h ago
    I mulled over this and I cannot even fathom as to why someone would feel the entitlement. The rage and the self-centered opinion of themselves that they can punch a Poll worker while voting. I don't even know or can imagine how that could even come up. Everybody's acting like they're in some kind of Jerry Springer show. Ever since Trump got in office, these people have gotten violent disrespectful to everyone...over their worship of the Trump character. it has brought out the most ugly amongst all of us....
    Rodney Ware
    1d ago
    I wonder how many of the so called good well mannered wholesome conservative Republicans out there toss and turn every night for allowing that self absorbed "come on guys let's go kill us some freethinking democrats yippee yeh" Donald Trump to be their frontrunner?? If not then they danm well should be. Surely by now people are beginning to see that without even a second thought he would happily give us all the ole Thanos glove finger snap ending half of the population if it suited him even a little 😦😧
