Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wgvunews.org

    Nessel sues two major pharmacy benefit managers over opioid crisis

    By WGVU News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Pharmacy benefit managersOpioid crisisAddiction treatmentHealth insurance companiesWayne County Circuit CourtNessel

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Louise Ponder
    1d ago
    is there anyone she doesn't sue?
    Susan Howe
    1d ago
    What about the doctors prescribing the opioids? I'm pretty sure they're not sold OTC!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Michigan Doctor Charged in Illegal Cancer Drug Scheme Worth Over $17 Million
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Two Michigan residents sickened by nationwide E.coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    WWJ News Radio2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 21 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria15 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Musk resumes $1M giveaways to swing state voters
    The Hill2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy