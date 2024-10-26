Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • goal.com

    Liverpool told to pay up for Omar Marmoush as Eintracht Frankfurt's asking price for Egypt forward revealed

    By Ritabrata Banerjee,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Omar MarmoushEintracht FrankfurtLiverpool transfer dealsPremier LeagueFrankfurtLiverpool

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mason Greenwood given embarrassing 1/10 rating by L'Equipe after nightmare display in Marseille's chastening home defeat to PSG that saw ex-Man Utd man hooked at half-time
    goal.com5 hours ago
    Diogo Dalot torn apart by Man Utd fans for 'miss of the season' vs West Ham as full-back is accused of trying to get Erik ten Hag sacked
    goal.com21 hours ago
    Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez cause 'alarm' at Real Madrid to compound El Clasico woes as European champions' injury crisis worsens
    goal.com1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 21 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria15 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Gary Lineker already has 'ready-made replacement' as Match of the Day host's future at BBC remains unclear
    goal.com1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    DHL Express celebrates groundbreaking on new $292 million aviation maintenance facility at CVG
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz14 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy