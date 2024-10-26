Open in App
    Revealed: SC Freedom Caucus leader had numerous electronics seized by federal officers

    By Abraham Kenmore, SC Daily Gazette,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 20

    Christopher@1674
    1d ago
    Another Republican
    Lou 9
    1d ago
    So what is he going to be indicted for? What are they looking for? This reporter needs to do some more research.
