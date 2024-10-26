Raw Story
Revealed: SC Freedom Caucus leader had numerous electronics seized by federal officers
By Abraham Kenmore, SC Daily Gazette,2 days ago
By Abraham Kenmore, SC Daily Gazette,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchWest ColumbiaLexington countyRed BankFederal law enforcementElectronics seizureFederal agency
Comments / 20
Add a Comment
Christopher@1674
1d ago
Lou 9
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story20 hours ago
Mississippi News Group27 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
jackandkitty.com3 days ago
Shine My Crown1 day ago
Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
RadarOnline2 days ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
country1037fm.com2 days ago
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s notorious $1M family home undergoing major renovations by new owner: ‘Completely different’
New York Post3 days ago
Thomas Smith1 day ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Raw Story16 hours ago
Raw Story2 days ago
TODAY.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Florida Bulldog3 days ago
Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
The Lantern3 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
Edmond Thorne9 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
The Current GA4 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Raw Story17 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.