Guitar World Magazine
“In one note from the Phil Zone, you could hear and feel the world being born. His bass flowed like a river”: Surviving Grateful Dead members pay tribute to bassist Phil Lesh, who has died aged 84
By Michael Astley-Brown,2 days ago
By Michael Astley-Brown,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchPhil LeshGrateful DeadMusic and loveGuitar worldJohn FruscianteJerry Cantrell
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
“These musicians, like Blind Blake, are so amazing – we should keep their memory alive”: Meet Muireann Bradley, the 17-year-old fingerpicker on a quest to bring turn-of-the-century folk-blues to Gen Z
Guitar World Magazine2 hours ago
“The Holy Grail of rackmount tube preamps is back”: Soldano revives two highly elusive rack units beloved by Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Vivian Campbell for the first time in decades
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
Dianna Carney27 days ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
Alameda Post1 day ago
The HD Post11 days ago
Dianna Carney16 days ago
Dianna Carney7 days ago
Alameda Post15 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Dianna Carney24 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Alameda Post29 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Dianna Carney6 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC5 days ago
Jacksonville Today24 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
“Durability, quick action, and a lifetime of switching enjoyment”: EarthQuaker Devices’ new utility pedals are built to last a lifetime – and could be the key to a smooth-operating pedalboard
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0