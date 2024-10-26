Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vista.today

    Presidential Election Poll Conducted by WCU Indicates Students Have Enthusiastic Voting Intentions

    By Helen Harris,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Political pollingPresidential electionPennwest UniversityKutztown University2024 presidential electionWest Chester University

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 20 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 minutes ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar Turns Back In Rage To Yell At Person On Sideline: ‘Who Are You?! Sit Down!!’
    BroBible1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Harris heckled at Pennsylvania church, says voting for her fulfills God's expectation 'for us to help Him'
    Fox News18 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy