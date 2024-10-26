Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    GOP lawsuits about an obscure immigration database may set up election challenges

    By Jude Joffe-Block,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Voter fraud claimsElection integrityU.S. immigrationCampaign legal centerAmerica first legalIllegal immigration

    Comments / 88

    Add a Comment
    Chris Kent
    52m ago
    "Donald Trump and his allies spread baseless conspiracy theories about Democrats bringing in noncitizens to vote illegally"... you may argue the premise, but you can't say they are baseless... another leftest NPR opinion piece.
    Dawn Wallace
    7h ago
    👀👀 Anyone Voting Democrat after this Biden Harris $hitshow ~ your commitment to stupidity is very impressive!!!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent9 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Opinion: Trump’s secret weapon may tip the election
    The Hill1 day ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Trump Reaches His Highest Ever Level of Support Among Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story20 hours ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Michelle Obama says she's a 'little angry' at the hesitation to vote for Harris
    NPR1 day ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com9 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN6 days ago
    CNN Data Reporter Has 'Holy Cow!' Moment Over 2024 Trump-Harris Polling Detail
    HuffPost5 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite7 days ago
    What happens if a convicted felon – like Trump – wins the presidency?
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    An Indiana teen died in 1866. How did her skull end up in an Illinois house's walls?
    NPR2 days ago
    Trump Fans Forced to Pee in Bottles While in Line For NYC Rally
    TheDailyBeast16 hours ago
    Up First from NPR
    NPR1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Fact Check: 65-Foot 'Kodiak Sharks' Have Been Discovered in Lake Michigan?
    Snopes3 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Donald Trump's Chances of Sweeping the Southern Border States With Less Than Two Weeks to Election Day
    Latin Times3 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy