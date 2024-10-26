Open in App
    • New Jersey Globe

    Early voting in New Jersey begins today. Polls are open from 10 AM to 8 PM

    By David Wildstein,

    2 days ago
    Donna Milillo
    1d ago
    Already voted! 💙
    Anna in NJ 💙
    1d ago
    Be safe
